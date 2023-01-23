Man wounded in Friday Rock Island shooting, woman arrested

On Jan. 20, at 5:33 p.m., Rock Island police responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people. While responding, police received a report of shots fired.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — A woman is in custody after a Friday evening shooting in Rock Island, according to the Rock Island Police Department.

On Jan. 20, at 5:33 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people in the 300 block of 16th Avenue. While responding, police received a report of shots fired at the scene of the fight.

Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hip. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

Through their investigation, police learned that 34-year-old Chonita Y. Powell was the shooter in the incident which mostly involved female juveniles.

Police located Powell in possession of a loaded handgun in the area of 5th Street and 16th Avenue. She has a valid concealed carry permit for the gun.

Based on the information learned and evidence collected by investigators, Powell was arrested and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm. Powell is being held without bond at the Rock Island County Jail pending a first court appearance on these charges.