Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect vehicle that was involved in the hit and run.

MOLINE, Ill. — A man was injured in a hit and run crash while he was walking along John Deere Road in Moline, according to the city's police department.

The 47-year-old pedestrian was hit from behind near 7th Street on John Deere Road in the eastbound lanes, according to a statement from Detective Jon Leach with the Moline Police Department. It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.

The man sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian was described as a white four-door vehicle with a female driver (see photo below).

"The suspect driver reportedly stopped her vehicle and exited for a short period of time after striking the victim," described Detective Leach, "before fleeing the scene eastbound on John Deere Road."