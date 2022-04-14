Crews rescue man in Cordova after trench collapse

x
CORDOVA, Ill. — A man was rescued Thursday after a trench collapsed in Cordova.

Responders were called around 5 p.m. for the man stuck in the 1300 block of 2nd Street, according to the Cordova Fire Department.

The rescue took about three and a half hours with crews building a make-shift wall to save the man as quickly as possible.

Cordova Fire Department said the man is doing okay and no one was seriously injured.

As of Thursday, officials have not released the cause of the collapse.

WQAD News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available.

