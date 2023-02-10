Death investigation underway in Clinton County after man was struck by train near Malone Lake

No form of identification was found at the site. Authorities are asking for information to help identify the deceased.

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a man was struck and killed by a train Sunday morning near Malone Lake.

Around 8:52 a.m. on Oct. 1, deputies responded to a call of a pedestrian being hit by a train at the railroad crossing on 330th Avenue, about 200 yards south of Highway 30. Deputies found an adult male who was struck by a Union Pacific train going westbound through Clinton County. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The railroad crossing and 330th Avenue were both closed for around four hours while the on-scene investigation took place.

The identity of the victim is still unknown as investigators were not able to find any form of identification at the scene. Anyone with information or knowledge of an adult male in the area of Malone Lake on Oct. 1 is asked to reach out to officials.

The case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office, the Union Pacific Railroad and the Iowa State Patrol.