Iowa DPS: Man shot in face at West Burlington Swimming Pool

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — A man is in stable condition after being shot in the face Tuesday at the West Burlington Swimming Pool, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety (Iowa DPS).

West Burlington police officers responded to the incident around 4:44 p.m. where they found 28-year-old Devontae Richardson bleeding from a single gunshot wound to the face.

Richardson was transported to local health facilities where the Iowa DPS says he remains in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

A vehicle was seen fleeing the scene by witnesses and it has since been located and seized by law enforcement, the Iowa DPS said. Interviews for the investigation are being conducted by the West Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff's Office and agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Law enforcement says this is an isolated incident with no threat to the general public.