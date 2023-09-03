Man wounded after argument, suspects barricade themselves against police in Davenport on Sunday

A 32-year-old man drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man was shot and two people were arrested in connection after a brief standoff with police early Sunday morning, according to a release from the Davenport Police Department.

Around 5:15 Sunday morning, Sept. 3, Davenport Police were called to Genesis East Hospital for a gunshot victim.

The victim, a 32-year-old male, had driven himself to Genesis with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The police investigation showed that a verbal argument between two people who knew each other had escalated to shots being fired at a house in the 1700 block of West 70th Street.

Officers went to the home and tried to make contact with the identified suspect. They were granted a search warrant for the residence.

The suspect, 34-year-old Donald C. Barton II, barricaded himself inside the house, along with Serena S. Wiles, 28, and the two refused to exit the residence.

The Davenport Police Department Emergency Services Team responded to the scene, and after a brief standoff, the suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Barton is charged with assault by use of a weapon, willful injury causing bodily injury, felon in possession of a firearm, person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon and interference with a weapon.

Wiles has been charged with interference with official acts.