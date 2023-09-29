Dixon Fire Dept. finds man dead in a burning vehicle Thursday morning

A car caught fire with a man inside at the Boat Trailer Park Lot at Lowell Park in Dixon.

DIXON, Ill. — A man was found inside a burning vehicle in the Boat Trailer Park Lot at Lowell Park in Dixon Thursday morning.

The Dixon Fire Department found the man's body as they extinguished the vehicle. They contacted the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office and the Illinois State Police to investigate the scene, along with the Lee County Sheriff's Office and Dixon Police Department. Special agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene.

Once the crime scene was processed, the Lee County Coroner's Office removed the man's body. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon, which sheriff's office hopes can reveal the man's identity.

The sheriff's office said foul play is not suspected in a press release.