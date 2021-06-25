Man killed by train in rural East Dubuque

Police say Robert J. Hilby was walking across the tracks on Thursday, June 24 when he was hit.

EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois — A man is dead after getting hit by a train in rural East Dubuque.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office got a call around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 about an accident near the railroad tracks by Station Road. That's about 85 miles north of the the Quad Cities.

When deputies got there, they learned that Robert J. Hilby had been walking across a BSNF railroad bridge when he was hit by a Canadian Pacific train.

Emergency crews tried to revive him and he was taken to the Midwest Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.