Police: Man killed after being shot, stabbed in Rock Island on Sunday

The suspect, 28-year-old Jonathan Rojas-Carrasco, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion.
Credit: MGN

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — Local authorities are investigating a murder that took place Sunday afternoon in Rock Island, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department.

Around 2:16 p.m., Rock Island police responded a shots fired call in the 1500 block of 8th street. Officers located an unconscious 40-year-old male suffering from stab wounds and a gunshot wound. The victim eventually succumbed to his wounds and died at the scene.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jonathan Rojas-Carrasco, was taken into custody at a local hospital. It's unclear if he was receiving medical treatment at the hospital prior to his arrest.

Rojas-Carrasco is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of home invasion. His bond is set at $1,000,000. He's being held in the Scott County jail pending extradition to Illinois.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app. 

