1 man injured in motorcycle accident in rural Port Byron

PORT BYRON, Ill. — One man is injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle accident in rural Port Byron early Friday morning, according to a release from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.

Around 1:23 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, deputies from the department responded to the call in the 21000 block of Illinois Route 2/92 in rural Port Byron.

A passerby had called emergency services after seeing a motorcycle that had crashed in the middle of the road. The driver was injured and laying in the middle of the roadway.

Deputies determined that a single male operator was involved in the accident. He was transported by MedForce to a hospital in Iowa City with life-threatening injuries.