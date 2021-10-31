Man hospitalized after rollover crash in rural Scott County

A man is in the hospital after his car drove off the road, hit several objects, and rolled over in Scott County country.

A davenport man is in the hospital after a serious rollover crash in rural Scott County Saturday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Tim Lane, at about 3:16 p.m. on October 30, the Scott County Sheriff's Accident Investigation Team was dispatched to the scene of a crash in the 26000 block of Bluff Road near Princeton, Iowa after reports of a rollover crash.

Investigation found that the driver, a 28-year-old man from Davenport, was travelling west on the road when he failed to navigate a curve and drove straight off the road.

The car proceeded to strike a mail box, fence, and telephone, causing it to roller over and land upside down.

The driver suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital via helicopter.

Sheriff Lane says that the driver was not wearing his seat belt, and that alcohol may have been a contributing factor to the crash.