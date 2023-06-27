Man hit, killed by car in East Moline Monday night, police say

East Moline police are investigating the crash before they hand their findings over to the Rock Island County State's Attorney.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A man is dead after a car struck and killed him in the 800 block of 19th Street Monday night, according to the East Moline Police Department.

East Moline PD says officers were called to the area at 9:06 p.m. for a crash involving a car and a man. Police found the victim had life-threatening injuries and tried to save his life in the moment with emergency medical care.

However, the man died after he was transported to a nearby hospital. His identity is being withheld as of Tuesday afternoon until his family can be properly notified. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson will release his name once that is completed.

The driver of the car is not being identified at this time. Police say they stayed on the scene after the crash and spoke with investigators before they were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. They were later released.

Police note that a full investigation is being done, including a crash scene reconstruction, analysis of surveillance video and witness interviews. Once all of their evidence is compiled, East Moline PD will hand their findings over to the Rock Island County State's Attorney for review. Criminal charges may be filed.

Those who have any information about this incident are encouraged to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or leave an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips mobile app.