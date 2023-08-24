Man found guilty of murder, arson for 2021 house fire in Galesburg

On Wednesday, a jury in Knox County filed a guilty verdict against Donald Denniston for his involvement in a 2021 house fire that left one person dead.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, a jury in Knox County filed a guilty verdict against Donald Denniston for his involvement in a 2021 house fire that left one person dead and injured another. Preliminary investigations found that the fire had been intentionally set, according to previous News 8 reporting.

Denniston was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and arson for the fire that took place on Valentine's Day. The trial took three days and the jury deliberated for an hour and a half before reaching a unanimous verdict, according to a press release from the Knox County State's Attorney.

Video surveillance brought forward in court showed Dennistson purchasing a gas tank and fuel at a Circle K, then carrying it to the house before it erupted in flames. It's the same footage police used to make the initial arrest.

The fire was reported around 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2021, at the 200 block of Pine Street. Two people were inside when the fire started, a 50-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman. Police said the man escaped with burn injuries. The woman, identified as Katrina Hainline, passed away inside the home.

Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin released the following statement in a press release:

"The successful outcome of this case can be attributed to the diligent efforts of the Galesburg Police and Fire Departments in canvassing the area for surveillance footage. Additionally, this verdict would not have been attainable without the cooperation of conscientious citizens who came forward with valuable information."

Denniston is in police custody until his scheduled sentencing in October.