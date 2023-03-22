Man found deceased in parking lot of Silvis pizza place

Police responded to the restaurant just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday and found a man dead next to a car.

SILVIS, Ill. — A man was found deceased neat a Silvis pizza place Thursday evening, according to a news release from the Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren.

At about 4:55 p.m. on March 22, Silvis police responded to the parking lot of Frank's Pizza on 1st Avenue after an "unknown problem" was reported.

At the scene, the officers found the body of a 60-year-old man on the ground next to a vehicle. An investigation quickly began, with officers reviewing the situation through security camera video and interviews with the man's family.

After the County Cororner's Office responded to the scene, authorities determined that the man passed away due to an unnamed medical emergency due to numerous health issues.