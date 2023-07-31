Man found dead during welfare check at home in Oquawka

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office found the 44-year-old man dead upon their arrival.

OQUAWKA, Ill. — A 44-year-old man was found dead in a home in rural Oquawka on Saturday morning, according to a release from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 10:30 a.m. on July 29, deputies conducted a welfare check at 2348 County Highway 3 in Oquawka.

When they arrived, they located resident Michael D. Louck, 44, deceased.

Henderson County Sheriff Matthew Link said there is no immediate threat to the public in relation to this investigation.

The death is being investigated by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, along with agents from the Illinois State Police Investigations, Illinois State Police Crime Scene, Henderson County Coroner's Office and the Oquawka Police Department.