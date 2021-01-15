Man found dead under train in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A man was found dead under a stopped train just after noon in Muscatine on Thursday, January 14.
A release from the Muscatine Police Department says that officers were alerted to a person on the tracks at about 12:35 p.m. in the riverfront area of downtown Muscatine.
Police arrived at the scene of the intersection of East Mississippi Drive and Sycamore Street to find 40-year-old Robert Wayne Miller deceased under the train, which had been stopped.
Early investigations concluded that Miller was a pedestrian that had deliberately walked onto the tracks as the train was approaching.
Access to the riverfront was blocked for several hours while the investigation took place.