An impressive feat: Man shovels down 10 corn dogs in 1 minute, 17 seconds

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new record was set at the annual corn dog eating contest Friday at the Mississippi Valley Fair.

10 people, both men and women, participated in the annual McKinney Food Service corn dog eating contest.

Teddy De La Cruz from Wood Dale, Illinois, broke the fair record for the fastest time to eat 10 corn dogs, as he ate them in 1 minute and 17 seconds.

That's one corn dog every 7.7 seconds.

"I just try to get it down quickly and I drink a lot of water when I do it. And I make a mess, unfortunately for the poor woman next to me, " De La Cruz said after the contest.

He does various competitive eating competitions and said that ice cream is his best event since he "doesn't get brain freeze."

De La Cruz won $500 for his effort. That's $6.50 per second for his time. If he kept going at that rate, he could have made more than $23,000 per hour!