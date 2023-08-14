Man drowns in Maquoketa River when performing campground maintenance

28-year-old Brandon Lee George was pulled from the river near 6B's Campground outside of Maquoketa.

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A 28-year-old male died near a campground northwest of Maquoketa after being pulled from the Maquoketa River on Friday, according to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The man has been identified as Brandon Lee George, a Jackson County resident.

At 12:18 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, authorities responded to 6B's Campground at 6624 Caves Road for an unresponsive adult male that had been pulled from the Maquoketa River.

Life-saving efforts were attempted on the scene by Jackson County Regional Healthcare Ambulance Services, the Maquoketa Fire Department, and Jackson County Sheriff's Office personnel. The man was declared deceased on the scene.