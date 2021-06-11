Iowa man dies after getting stuck in manure tank

The Muscatine Journal reports that the death happened Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. at a farm in Stockton, that's about 25 miles northwest of the Quad Cities.

New Liberty Fire Chief Chad Petersen told the Muscatine Journal that the man was doing work in the tank when he got stuck. The chief said they did have to call for backup and volunteer firefighters were able to retrieve the man’s body by late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.