Man dead after morning crash on Highway 34 in Des Moines County

The 42-year-old man was killed in an accident after he was driven off the roadway and struck two culverts.

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A man died Tuesday morning after a crash on Highway 34, according to a news release from the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office.

At about 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 27, deputies responded to the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 34 near mile marker 253 west of Danville Road after a report of a car accident.

Investigators found that a vehicle had been driven off the roadway, where it went on to strike two culverts and come to rest in the highway's south ditch.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Stephen Dockendorff, was found inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

More From News 8