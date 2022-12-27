x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dead after morning crash on Highway 34 in Des Moines County

The 42-year-old man was killed in an accident after he was driven off the roadway and struck two culverts.
Credit: MGN

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A man died Tuesday morning after a crash on Highway 34, according to a news release from the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office.

At about 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 27, deputies responded to the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 34 near mile marker 253 west of Danville Road after a report of a car accident.

Investigators found that a vehicle had been driven off the roadway, where it went on to strike two culverts and come to rest in the highway's south ditch.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Stephen Dockendorff, was found inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
Subscribe to our YouTube channel  

More From News 8

Related Articles

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

More Videos

In Other News

Snowstar opens its door for ski season

Before You Leave, Check This Out