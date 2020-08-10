Man cut out his car, another woman hurt, after Moline crash

It happened on 16th Street and Avenue of the Cities around 8 a.m. Thursday, October 8th.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline Police say a woman on 16th Street heading south and then trying to turn east onto Avenue of the Cities, hit another car with a man and woman inside.

The man had to be cut out of the car. The woman had to be taken to UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island as well. Both of them have serious but not life threatening injuries, according to Moline Police.