Maintenance shed catches on fire in rural Henry County

OSCO, Ill. — A maintenance shed caught on fire in a rural part of Henry County.

Several firefighters responded to a home in Osco, Illinois off Osco Road where the shed was burning with a vehicle inside that was fully engulfed in flames, according to Osco Fire Chief Mike Mielke. Crews were called to the fire around 11 a.m. Monday, June 14.

Mielke said firefighters were able to run three tanker shuttles to get water on the fire. A total of 25 firefighters from three departments responded.

The shed was considered a total loss, according to Mielke. Two vehicles inside and some other vehicles outside were damaged.