Macomb Walmart evacuated after structure fire

A structure fire broke out in or around the Macomb Walmart location and authorities say to avoid the area for the time being.

MACOMB, Ill. — Details are coming in about a fire that broke out in or around the Macomb Walmart Monday afternoon.

In a Facebook post at just after 3 p.m., the Macomb Police Department issued a warning to the public that a fire had broken out in the area of the Walmart location and recommended avoiding the area for the time being.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the scene. MPD reports that all workers and patrons were evacuated from the building and made safe.

The Moline Fire Department later confirmed at about 4 p.m. that the fire had been extinguished and crews are still at the scene wrapping up the incident.