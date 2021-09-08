Macomb man charged with attempted murder after stabbing female over 30 times

A man was arrested after reportedly stabbing a female over 30 times.

MACOMB, Ill. — A Macomb man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed someone 30 times.

Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones reports that Timothy E. Wagner, 61, stabbed a female victim over thirty times. He's been charged with attempted murder and an additional charge of domestic battery, according to Jones' statement.

Officers were dispatched at 9:59 p.m. on Monday, September 6th, from calls for reported arguing between Wagner and a female fighting outside their residence.

Central Dispatch told officers the female was screaming "help me" while on the phone.

Macomb officers arrived and found the female lying on the ground with multiple injuries. She told officers Wagner pulled a knife on her, which was located next to her upon police arrival.

The woman was transported to the hospital for her injuries and later moved to a trauma center for additional treatment.

Wagner was still on scene when officers arrived and he was taken into custody immediately.