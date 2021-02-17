LULAC Council 10 of Davenport celebrates 62nd anniversary

The Hispanic civil rights group has focused much of its fundraising efforts over the years on school scholarships.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — LULAC Council 10 out of Davenport, Iowa is celebrating its 62nd anniversary on February 16, 2021.

The Hispanic Civil Rights group has focused much of its efforts on education through its scholarship program.

Since 1959, the council has raised $600,000 that has gone to more than 1,000 students.

The money has also gone toward Davenport's Title 1 schools and apprenticeship programs in the building trades.

The council feels their fundraising has been put to good use.

"We get thank you letters all the time from students that have received scholarships. It's something that our group really likes doing, raising money for and we appreciate the value of education," said Michael Reyes, LULAC Council 10 administrator.

Reyes feel the scholarship assistance helps live out the council's ideas that "education is the great equalizer."

"That's where our focus is on education. It levels the playing field for us. You can't expect to be a leader or expect different opportunities without that education and that's why it's important to us," Reyes said.