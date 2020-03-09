Louisa County receives $15k Tyson grant toward goal to purchase new ambulance

Louisa County Ambulance received a grant from Tyson Foods as the county raises money to purchase a new ambulance. The new ambulance is expected to cost $250,000.

LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — Louisa County Ambulance received a $15,000 grant from Tyson Foods as the county raises money to purchase a new ambulance.

The county said in a Facebook post the grant, as well as $25,000 they raised in a fundraiser, will allow them to qualify for other grant opportunities. The new ambulance is expected to cost $250,000.

"We are very fortunate to have a great working relationship with Tyson Foods and they have been an amazing supporter of us for many years...," Aimee Buol, Louisa County Ambulance Volunteer said in a statement.

"We are so fortunate to have this company in our service area and are so very thankful for their support and dedication to not only our Louisa County Ambulance Service but our communities as a whole!”

The county is looking to replace a 22-year-old ambulance truck that has "reached its effective usefulness age and the costs to operate/maintain it has become unmanageable."

The county currently has three ambulances at an average age of 14-years-old. To maintain the ambulances, the county spends an average of $9,000 yearly including oil changes, new tires and routine maintenance.

"Our repair bill will continue to rise and by replacing our oldest ambulance with the highest cost in repairs in the fleet we will greatly reduce our expenses," the statement said.