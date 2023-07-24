BEATING THE HEAT | A list of Iowa beaches with E. Coli or other advisories

While most strains of E. Coli are harmless, according to the CDC, some can cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, pneumonia and other illnesses.

The week of July 24th is expected to be a hot one, with temperatures beginning an upward climb. Storm Track Eight Meteorologists say temperatures could surpass 100°. It would be the first time the Quad Cities hit 100° since July 2012. Many people will be looking for ways to beat the heat. If you are looking to the beach as a way to cool off be sure you know which beaches are under advisories for various bacteria that could lead to illnesses.

In the Weekly Water Watch report for Iowa, 9 beaches have an E. Coli Advisory.

Backbone Beach - Delaware County

Beed’s Lake Beach - Franklin County

Black Hawk Beach - Sac County

Emerson Bay Beach - Dickinson County

Lake Keomah Beach - Mahaska County

McIntosh Woods Beach - Cerro Gordo County

Nine Eagles Beach - Decatur County

North Overlook Beach - Marion County

Whitebreast Beach - Marion County

In the same report, 1 beach had a Microcystin Advisory.

Brushy Creek Beach - Webster County

Two beaches had both E. Coli and Microcystin Advisories.

Lake Darling Beach - Washington County

Lower Pine Lake Beach - Hardin County

For current beach advisory status, call the DNR's beach monitoring hotline: 515-725-3434.

E. Coli infections can be harmless according to the Center's for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, it's important to know the symptoms. The CDC defines E. Coli symptoms as the following:

Symptoms of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) infection vary for each person, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high (less than 101˚F/38.5˚C). Most people get better within 5 to 7 days. Some infections are very mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening.

Most people with a STEC infection start feeling sick 3 to 4 days after eating or drinking something that contains the bacteria. However, illnesses can start anywhere from 1 to 10 days after exposure. Contact your healthcare provider if you have diarrhea that lasts for more than 3 days or diarrhea that is accompanied by a fever higher than 102˚F, bloody diarrhea, or so much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down and you pass very little urine.

