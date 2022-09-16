Long-time Quad Cities Blues Fest 2022 turns efforts to 'go green'

The celebration, that started in 1985, was back at LeClaire Park & Bandshell.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The annual Mississippi Valley Blues Festival is hitting a different note in 2022.

It launched a campaign to "go green" at this year's event.

The celebration, that started in 1985, was back at LeClaire Park & Bandshell.

Several disposable bins were placed throughout the park in Davenport to collect aluminum and plastic containers.

"We just didn't want to keep trashing this recycling," Dave Klockau with the Mississippi Valley Blues Society said. "It's a way to save the landfill, it's a way to get people to feel good about what they're doing. It's just good common sense."

Organizers said it was an effort that existed in the past, but now more resources were involved.

Organizations part of the recycling partnership included the iLivehere® Waste Commission of Scott County, Friendly Bros., and Millennium Waste.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the gate.

