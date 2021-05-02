Watch: A glimpse of the bottom of the Mississippi River in drained Lock 14

The lock is drained once every 20 years for inspection.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Lock and Dam 14 near LeClaire, Iowa was built in the 1930s. Nearing 100 years old, it requires constant maintenance.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has drained the river water out of the lock, in a process called "dewatering."

The inspection process offers a rare glimpse at the inner workings of the lock and of the bottom of the Mississippi River.

It takes about 24 hours to drain out the water. The dewatering is done once every 20 years.

Pumps work to keep the drained area mostly dry, but the pressure of the river behind the bulkheads is intense.

In this February 2021 inspection, the Corps found the lock wasn't in need of any major work. The concrete appears to be in good shape.