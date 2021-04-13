Community Health Care officials say only a few people didn't keep their appointment today after changing their clinic to offer the Moderna shot.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is affecting local vaccine distribution. Community Health Care's vaccine clinic was originally scheduled to administer more than 200 Johnson & Johnson doses, and the healthcare provider made the switch to the Moderna vaccine early Tuesday morning.

Bettendorf Resident Javier Gomez says it was a different shot than he expected, and he doesn't mind. He says he's just glad to be vaccinated.

"I'm so glad because I've been hearing the news," he says. "It's important. I've been vaccinated other years before, not for COVID-19. It's important (and) it helps.

Davenport Resident CindyKay Miller-Powers says she doesn't mind either.

"I'm not nervous," she says. "I'm ready. I've been ready."

Community Health Care officials say only a few people didn't keep their appointment today.

"A lot of the community has wanted the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because it is one dose. It's very convenient for some people," COVID-19 Program Manager Amanda Norris says.

The pause on the Johnson & Johnson shots applies to Federal Health Channels, like mass vaccination sites and community health centers. Now, Community Health Care is on standby.

"Right now, they are stored in our refrigerator," Norris says. "Once the CDC gives us recommendations to send them back or we get the OK to use them, we'll go from there."

Those who were scheduled for and still want the Johnson and Johnson vaccine from Community Health Care are on a waiting list for the green light on those doses again.

Even though Miller-Powers was nervous at first to get the shot, she says she would've come either way.