Local police officers participate in 'Coffee With a Cop' event

The next chance to sit down is planned for sometime in November.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Community members had the opportunity to have a friendly chat with their local police officers over a hot cup of joe.

Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores participated in National "Coffee With a Cop" Day. In Eldridge, participants gathered for drinks at The Granary on Oct. 4.

One officer said he's seen the community become more comfortable reaching out to the police department after they started participating in these sorts of events.

"We have actually seen the number of our suspicious activities grow as well because people are coming to us and feeling more comfortable coming to us and helping to report those suspicious behaviors," Officer Garrett Jahns with the Eldrige Police said.

Officer Jahns said they hope to host the next Coffee With a Cop in November, and officers will also be helping kids this holiday season during the annual '"Shop With a Cop" drive.