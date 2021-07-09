Local Organization supports Suicide Awareness Month

Foster's Voice is suicide awareness organization started after and East Moline family lost their son to suicide in 2017.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Suicide prevention week started Sunday, September 5 just four days after the beginning of Suicide Awareness Month.

A local organization says they work year-round to prevent spread awareness.

Foster's Voice is suicide awareness organization started after and East Moline family lost their son, Foster Atwood to suicide in 2017.

The CDC reports an increase of 51% in suicide attempts for girls between the ages of 12 and 17 in 2020.

“We’re not meant to be in isolation. We're communal people, we're meant to be around people, we're meant to be social," said Kevin Atwood, Foster's Voice Founder. “Once this turned into two weeks to slow the curve, two months being on lockdown, I knew it was going to set us back in the fight against suicide.”

Atwood says people knowing the signs of a suicide attempt is major in suicide prevention. Social withdrawal, giving away personal items and major changes in appearance are all red flags.

“You pick up on the minor differences, then you can catch them before the major differences," said Atwood. “I missed it all. I knew Foster was struggling, but I still missed the suicide signs. And I don't want any other parents to have to live with that pain.”

Atwood says he thinks the best way to inquire on a suicide attempt is to be direct.

“Just come right out and ask somebody that you care about if you are truly worried about. Are you thinking about taking your life?," said Atwood.

If a person is struggling, be prepared to help direct them to resources or seek help.

If you or you know a person who needs help, call the suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255.