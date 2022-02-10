Hundreds of local motorcyclists hit the road to help kids receive gifts this Christmas

A.B.A.T.E, a motorcycle non-profit, held its 38th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run and collected to toys for children Sunday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — More than 300 Quad City motorcyclists took initiative over the weekend to make sure kids have presents under the tree this Christmas.

A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, or A.B.A.T.E., held its 38th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Davenport.

The ride started at the West Kimberly Walmart in Davenport and finished at the old Hobby Lobby parking lot in Bettendorf. Toys were collected before and after the drive.

The organization partnered with the United States Marine Corps to ensure that kids receive their toys.

Dennis Jepson, with A.B.A.T.E., said since overall nationwide prices have been on the rise, now is a good time to make sure kids have a Merry Christmas.

"This year might be more important than ever with inflation the way it's hitting, people need help, and I don't think any child should wake up Christmas morning without a toy," Jepson said.

Organizers said, on average, the motorcycle run collects around 1,000 toys each year.