Local Girl Scouts win top award after building bridges for Scott County Park bike trails

Three local Girl Scouts were recognized for their significant, time-consuming contribution to Scott County Park with the highest troop award they could receive.

Olivia Uhlenkamp, Arabella Miller, and Dana Webb of Troop 1184 in Eldridge, Iowa were given the Bronze Award for their work making improvement for Scott County Park bike trails.

The girls, who are the loves the outdoors and frequent the park, did some research and found that the area's bike trails needed small bridges to improve traversal on the paths' low spots.

After building, testing, and revising a prototype, the girls worked to build six bridges for the trails. The result is said to greatly improve the trails and increase usability for more visitors.

“I think the hard work paid off after they successfully built the bridges, and they are excited to show people the locations,” says Troop Leader, Karilyn Uhlenkamp.