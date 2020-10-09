Local FFA chapter harvests produce, donates to local food shelves

After beginning their harvest earlier this summer, the students have now donated 2,766 pounds of fresh produce to local food pantries in Milan and Sherrard.

SHERRARD, Ill. — Wednesday’s cold, cloudy start wasn’t a deterrent for Sherrard High School students from working in their garden.

"It`s just something we can help the community out with,” Briar Viager, a Sherrard Junior, said. “As much as we can, we want to help."

Viager is part of the local FFA chapter in Sherrard. For the past three years, Viager has helped maintain the garden, both for FFA and for class.

“I got into FFA because of school, and in my grade and my classes we came out to the garden,” Viager said.

Gardening has been a staple in Viager’s high school experience. So, too, is her emphasis on helping the community.

"Helping others is like a really big thing for FFA, especially our program,” Viager said. “We`ve been trying to help others with multiple things but I think this has been the biggest impact.”

After beginning their harvest earlier this summer, the students have now donated 2,766 pounds of fresh produce to local food pantries in Milan and Sherrard.

“We look at that, thinking some of the students that walk through the halls here benefit from it because some of those students, when they leave here, they don`t know where their next meal is coming from," said Bill Hammes. He’s one of the agriculture education teachers at Sherrard and the FFA chapter adviser.

Hammes said even before COVID-19, food insecurity has been a problem. He hopes these efforts can help just a little for those in need.

After harvesting, the students drive to Milan, where they donate some of their produce to the Milan Christian Food Pantry. They also donate to a pantry in Sherrard.

Al Nordstrom works at the Milan pantry. He said he’s grateful for the donations from the school, and that it shows the students’ connection to and passion for their community.

The Milan Christian Food Pantry has recently seen an uptick in demand.

"Since August 1st, our numbers of people coming is up about 33 percent,” Nordstrom said.

Nordstrom attributes the increase in demand to the time around when federal unemployment benefits ended. He said people who once could afford food with the benefits still needed a way to eat.