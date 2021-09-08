Local businesses struggle to keep food on the menu due to supply shortages

Restaurants in downtown Moline say they've had to change their menu because of food supply shortages.

MOLINE, Illinois — Local restaurants are removing items on their menus because of food supply shortages.

The Quad Cities Chamber reported in their Quarterly Market Report that "supply chain shortages and delays leave businesses resigned to accept what is available to them, rescheduling or delaying production and delivery as well as sometimes necessitating raising prices on goods or services".

Chimes Taco Bar owner, Adrian Sanchez says suppliers are out of some beer and alcohol brands.

“Some customers have gone in asking for a certain type of beer and we've reached some time we don't have them so they ended up going across the river," said Sanchez.

Lemongrass Café employee Khao Phasuk, says the price of beef has risen so high they've taken it off their menu.

"We don't sell the beef at all. We try to sell only chicken, tofu and shrimp because the beef is so expensive," said Phasuk.

Because of staff shortages, the restaurant removed anything that takes a long time to make.

Both restaurants, on 5th Street in Moline, say they have been making sacrifices to stay open and hope the community continues to support local businesses in the Quad Cities.

“Hopefully, you know, people will understand and keep supporting local businesses, and hopefully they'll understand our struggles," said Sanchez.