Local businesses encouraged by strong start to holiday shopping season

Both Theo & Co. and Cookies & Dreams say business stayed busy through Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Theo & Co. is usually closed on Mondays, but not this week, as Owner Anne Stopulous opened up shop to fill a rush of online orders. It comes after a busy Black Friday and Small Business Saturday at the store.

"On Friday and Saturday, we saw a large number people come in store and shop as well," she says. "We doubled our numbers from last year. That was really great. We needed it after closing down for a few months."

She says it's a surprisingly successful start to the holiday shopping season, and her online sales are now increasing by about ten times compared to when the site was created this past spring.

"We had the biggest day of the year, including last year, this past Saturday so we're really grateful for that," Stopulous says.

Next door at Cookies & Dreams, their online orders are also taking off. The new bakery filled more than 60 orders last Monday and are already on their way to breaking that. This past weekend, the assistant manager Annie Dunn-Crouch says there was a steady flow of customers.

"We had tons of foot traffic," she says. "People coming in that didn't know we were doing our promotion for Small Business Saturday, just walking around and came in for cookies and to spread some joy."

Cookies & Dreams just started its national online orders a few weeks ago, which they expect to do well during the socially distanced holidays this year.

"I think it's a great way to spread joy thru the holiday season," Dunn-Crouch says.

She says this past weekend's success is crucial for local businesses.