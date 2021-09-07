Rock Island-Milan annual State of Schools address

Superintendent Reginald Lawrence gives the annual State of the Schools address.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Superintendent Reginald Lawrence of Rock Island-Milan School District #41 will deliver the annual State of the Schools address at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7.

Lawrence is expected to recap the 2020-2021 school year and discuss plans for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The previous school year had a blended learning style curriculum, giving parents and students the option to be fully remote, or participate in a hybrid program allowing for in-person classes for two half days per week.

In February 2021, the school district reported 51.8 percent of parents wanted to send their children to as many in-person learning days as possible; 20.1 percent preferred blended learning with two half-days a week, and 28 percent of parents wanted to keep their child fully remote.

The study consisted of 2,641 parents who accounted for 3,432 of the district's students at the time of the survey.

All Rock Island-Milan School District students resumed in-person classes on August 2.