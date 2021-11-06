Here's a list of events celebrating Juneteenth in the Quad Cities

Saturday, June 19th marks the annual holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.

MOLINE, Ill. — Saturday, June 19th marks the Juneteenth holiday, the annual celebration of the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.

While Juneteenth is not a federal holiday, 47 states (including Iowa and Illinois) do observe it as their own state holiday. And there are many free events being held in the Quad Cities to help celebrate. News 8 has compiled a list:

Friends of MLK, Inc. — The non-profit is hosting the 2021 Quad City Juneteenth Festival at TMBC at The Lincoln Center in Davenport. It runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. There will be food and retail vendors, information booths, games and entertainment.

Davenport Public Library — The library is hosting a virtual discussion called Juneteenth: The Second U.S. Independence Day at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15. Ryan Saddler, CEO of the Friends of MLK, Inc. will talk about the history and celebration of the holiday. Registration is required, just click here to do so.

Soldier Queens — The group is holding a Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration in the Save More Parking Lot, at 405 E Locust Street in Davenport. It starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. There will be food vendors, live entertainment, and a bounce house. Feel free to bring a chair.

Burlington 219 Riderz Motorcycle Club — They're hosting a Juneteenth Party at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. It's being held at their clubhouse, 1400 N 8th Street in Burlington. There will be music, dancing and drinks, as well as a 50/50 raffle.

Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce — Their Juneteenth Celebration is being held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 in the YWCA parking lot. That's at 412 1st Avenue in Sterling. The community event will provide education and cultural awareness. There will be games, prizes, free food and drinks, and retail vendors.