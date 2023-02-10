Utility bill assistance program accepting applications from eligible households

Project NOW announced it will accept LIHEAP applications through Aug. 15, 2024, on a first-come, first-served basis.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Certain income-eligible households are now able to apply for assistance on natural gas, propane and/or electric bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). It also provides assistance for inoperable heating systems.

According to a press release from Project NOW, funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their utility bills. Project NOW is the administrator of LIHEAP for Henry, Mercer and Rock Island Counties.

The program is already taking applications for seniors, people who are disabled and families with children under six years old.

On Nov. 1, households that are either disconnected from their facilities, have a notice for disconnection or have 25% or less in their propane tank will be able to apply for assistance. All other eligible households can apply starting Dec. 1.

The end date for applications will be Aug. 15, 2024. According to the press release, applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications can be done remotely over the phone, or they can be submitted at the Project Now locations below:

404 E. Third St. in Kewanee

605 ½ Third Avenue in Aledo

2221 11 th St. in Rock Island

418 19 th St. in Rock Island

The following documentation is required to submit an application:

Proof of gross income from each household member for the previous 30-day period, starting on the day of submitting application

Proof of Social Security numbers of Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for each household member Those without an SSN or ITIN are still able to apply. Project NOW said it would advise accordingly if this is the case.

Copy of heat and electric bills from within the last 30 days

Copy of rental agreement stating that utilities are included in rent, along with monthly amount and landlord contact This is only for those who are renting.

Other documents might be needed depending on the household's situation