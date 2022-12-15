Level up Manufacturing QC applications now open

After piloting it in Cedar Rapids this year, Women Lead Change is hosting the manufacturing support program in the Quad Cities in 2023.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — After piloting the program in Cedar Rapids this year, Women Lead Change is hosting the Level Up Manufacturing program in the Quad Cities in 2023.

The program is designed to support those in the manufacturing industry in the Quad Cities region who are currently in mid-level management roles, and on a trajectory for management leadership roles.

Applications are now open for Level Up Manufacturing QC and are due on Jan. 20, 2023. More details and applications are available by visiting their website.

Level Up is a development program designed to support participants in obtaining leadership insight, skills and experience that they can apply in their careers. The program lasts six weeks from February to March of 2023, with weekly learning sessions focusing on leadership presence, emotional intelligence, fierce conversations, inclusive cultures, and growth mindsets.

The program is built for women and men who're current managers, supervisors and leads and are expected to pursue leadership roles. Candidates must be endorsed by their organizations and approved for participation by their direct leaders or supervisors in order to be eligible.

Level Up costs $2,500 per person or $2,000 per person for two or more seats.

The in-person classes include lunch, a learning session and peer-to-peer networking.

Lunch: Noon - 12:30 p.m.

Learning Session: 12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

Questions & Networking: 2:00 p.m.- 2:30 p.m.

More From News 8