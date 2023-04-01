'If you can do this for three weeks, it becomes a routine' | New Year's fitness resolutions are the focus at Level II Fitness

With an increase in members over the new year, Level II Fitness is expanding its resources to help people achieve their goal of staying active.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — It's the beginning of a new year and many people are taking on a new challenge. Multiple surveys from different years show that when people make a New Year's resolution, they are usually related to having a healthier lifestyle; by either changing eating habits or exercising more.

Those who choose to exercise more, often sign up at a local gym. Level II Fitness in Bettendorf has seen an increase in members in the past few months.

"We've been growing since November," Operations Director Marc Haynes said. "With the new year's momentum of the fitness resolutions, we are seeing more people join our gym and it makes it an exciting time for us."

Level II Fitness offers a fitness center, and indoor and outdoor sports facilities. They also offer group classes and personal trainers to help you meet your fitness goals.

Group exercise coordinator Bridget Jessen said it's best to keep your goals simple when starting a new routine.

"I would advise you to start with smaller goals," Jessen said. "We call them smart goals because they're specific and attainable. Once you meet those goals, you can turn them into bigger goals."

Jessen also said it's best to have someone keep you accountable for your goals. That someone can be a family member or a gym partner.

With high demand, Level II Fitness is expanding its facility to meet those demands. New rooms are being opened to offer more fitness classes, such as indoor cycling, kickboxing and yoga, and be able to host private workouts.

"We've had members request new offerings. For us, it meant that we needed more space." Haynes said. "It was time for us to expand, so we decided on building the rooms. We hope that we continue to grow to give us more reasons to continue expanding."

An open house for the new rooms will be held on Jan. 21. A variety of free classes will be offered. The event is open to the public.

More From News 8

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel