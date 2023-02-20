Let's learn how to prepare Ravioli Skillet Lasagna!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to chef up some delicious ravioli skillet lasagna!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to chef up some delicious ravioli skillet lasagna!

Serves 64

All you need:

2 cups Hy-Vee pasta sauce

1/3 cup water

1 (25 oz) Package Hy-Vee Select frozen cheese ravioli

1 (15 oz) container Belogioloso ricotta cheese

¼ cup Belogioloso shredded Parmesan cheese

1 Hy-Vee large egg, lightly beaten

1 (10 oz) package Hy-Vee frozen chopped spinach, thawed and well drained

All you do:

All you do:

1. In a large skillet, combine pasta sauce and water. Bring to a boil; stir in ravioli. Reduce heat. Cook, covered, over medium heat about 5 minutes or until ravioli are nearly tender, stirring once to prevent sticking.

2. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl stir together ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese and egg. Top ravioli with spinach. Spoon ricotta mixture on top of spinach. Cook, covered, over low heat about 10 minutes or until ricotta layer is set and ravioli are tender.