Man missing since Aug. 14 in Lee County, Illinois

WEST BROOKLYN, Ill. — Michael Widolff, 64, has been missing since Monday, Aug. 14 in West Brooklyn, Illinois, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen at his residence in the rural town.

Widolff is 64 years old and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He weighs around 160 pounds and is known to be someone who likes to spend time outdoors and traveling the area. Widolff also has a pilot's license.

Any information on Widolff's whereabouts should be sent to the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (815) 284-6631.