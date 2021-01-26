Watch: A fresh snowfall covers LeClaire Park in Davenport, as seen by the News 8 Drone

Usually hopping in the summer, the riverfront park is peaceful and serene after a winter's snow.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — LeClaire Park in Davenport, Iowa may be best known for its panoramic views of the Mississippi River.

It is a happening place during the summertime especially, hosting concerts, symphony performances and Blues festivals.

Late January doesn't bring too many visitors to the park, other than flocks of birds.

But it is still a pretty place, serene after a January 26, 2021 freshly fallen snow.

Check out the video to see LeClaire Park's snowfall from above, courtesy of the News 8 Drone.