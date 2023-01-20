LeClaire hosting inaugural Eagle Fest Jan. 21-22

Visitors will see live eagles up close thanks to the World Bird Sanctuary. There will also be live carving of ice sculptures and a hot cocoa bar.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Witness majestic bald eagles fly above the Mississippi River during LeClaire's inaugural Eagle Festival this weekend.

The City is hosting the festival Jan. 21-22 with several different events throughout the historic downtown and riverfront.

Bald eagles are typically found in LeClaire and the surrounding Mississippi River valley during the winter months of December to March.

“The LeClaire Eagle Festival is a celebration of the incredible, natural beauty of our river town as well as the opportunity to learn about these amazing birds,” LeClaire Tourism Manager Cindy Bruhn said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for both nature enthusiasts and those who have never seen these incredible animals in the wild, as well as the scenic vistas they call home.”

The first organized event runs Saturday from 1-4 p.m. on the patio at the Mississippi River Distilling Company. Ice sculptor Rob Storm will create three ice sculptures in the form of an eagle, a heron and a fish.

A spotting scope will be set up on the distillery's Celebration Center rooftop (229 N. Cody Road, LeClaire) to allow up-close views of the eagles.

Sunday events will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Celebration Center,

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Rob Storm will carve three more ice sculptures at the Wide River Winery Tasting Room. The sculptures will be carved at one location, then lit up and moved around to various locations for viewing.

11 a.m.: Author and storyteller Brian "Fox" Ellis will present a story about bald eagles, bringing along a spotting scope and books for sale.

12 p.m. & 2 p.m.: The St. Louis-based World Bird Sanctuary will host two presentations with three live eagles.

1 p.m.: Photographer Ty Smedes will host a slide presentation and lecture on the lives of Iowa's bald eagle population. Visitors will find out how researchers track eagles' movements and where the eagles come from.

3 p.m.: Representatives from Living Lands & Waters will talk about the importance of the protection and preservation of the environment along the Mississippi River and how people can help create a more welcoming habitat for migratory birds.

11 a.m.- 4 p.m.: LeClaire Community Library and LeClaire Parks & Recreation will have organized activities for children

11 a.m.- 4 p.m.: Hot Cocoa Bar sponsored by Blackhawk Bank & Trust

11 a.m.- 4 p.m.: Eagle watching along the Mississippi River