LeClaire holds inaugural Eagle Fest; what you can do to help these animals

"Not only removing all the trash from the riverbanks and everything, but also planting the trees there to end up building more of the habitat for the eagles to nest in," Breidenstein said.



The public also got a chance to learn how to help create a safer eagle habitat.



"Not only just appreciating these beautiful birds and everything, but to cut down on the single use plastics," Breidenstein said. "That's how we're finding them in the river. Even if it's not being directly thrown in there, but just the streets, the storm drains, the overflowing trash cans. Every little bit makes a difference."