Learn more about honeybees and how they help the environment at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair revolves around good food, good music and good people. But there's also an educational aspect of the fair and how creatures and plants impact our world.

Look no further than the Iowa Honey Producers Association's booth in the Agriculture Building. Not only can you try some of the delicious honey created by honeybees, but you can also learn how those creatures make it possible for other plant life to thrive.

So bring your learning hat and a couple of bucks for when you visit the booth! The folks there are more than happy to teach you about bees.

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting experiences to you, from live newscasts to a real-life Local 5 Weather Lab experience. The CW Iowa 23 booth will be located on Grand Avenue, and the Local 5 Weather team can be found near the Giant Slide.

Both booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the fair.

