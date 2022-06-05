Lead(her) hits links for golf fundraiser

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Lead(her) non-profit group hosted its second annual golf outing on Friday at the Palmer Hills Golf Course.
Based in the Quad Cities, Lead(her) is an 18-month, volunteer-based program that helps equip working women with tools to achieve their personal and professional goals. The organization uses a data-driven and connection-based approach to address systemic issues that hold women back by creating new agents of social change to ensure a workplace is an equitable place for all.
"We have so many wonderful things here in the Quad Cities but we are still really seeing this gap — this leadership gap, this achievement gap," said Lead(her) Executive Director Megan Brown-Saldana. "So mentorship is the vehicle that can help advance equity for working women because it's a tool that you can apply for your own circumstance."
Over 900 mentors and mentees have been matched in the Quad Cities region since the program began in 2016, according to Lead(her).