Lead(her) hits links for golf fundraiser

The non-profit offers women free mentorship programs to help with career and community opportunities in the workforce.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Lead(her) non-profit group hosted its second annual golf outing on Friday at the Palmer Hills Golf Course.

Based in the Quad Cities, Lead(her) is an 18-month, volunteer-based program that helps equip working women with tools to achieve their personal and professional goals. The organization uses a data-driven and connection-based approach to address systemic issues that hold women back by creating new agents of social change to ensure a workplace is an equitable place for all.

"We have so many wonderful things here in the Quad Cities but we are still really seeing this gap — this leadership gap, this achievement gap," said Lead(her) Executive Director Megan Brown-Saldana. "So mentorship is the vehicle that can help advance equity for working women because it's a tool that you can apply for your own circumstance."