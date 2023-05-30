World Relief teaching refugees a new life skill

With the weather warming up, people are beginning to mow their lawns. Many refugees have never done it before and that's where World Relief comes in to help.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — With temperatures warming up, many people are preparing to mow their lawns. For many Quad City refugees, it'll be the first time ever that they cut grass. Jerry Myers and World Relief is ensuring that they know what they are doing.

"We've mowed over 20 yards in the past few weeks," Myers said. "A lot of them just got to the U.S. and they don't know how to do it so we are making sure they learn how to do it properly and safely."

Coming into a new country can be a stressful process for many. Jean Claude, who arrived to the U.S. in April from Africa, says World Relief has been a blessing to him and his family.

"World Relief has become a home away from home," Claude said. "When we came here, we were poor. Now we are rich not only because of what I have here, but because of Jerry and his team. I felt like I was an orphan when I first came here, but now I have a bigger family."

With learning new skills such as lawnmowing, a relationship grows as well. Myers says meeting the Claude family has been special in many ways.

"They are the kindest people I have met," he added. "They are always so happy and grateful for the things we do for them. I take a lot of joy to be able to do this not only for myself but for them as well."